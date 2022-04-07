Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT) Downgraded to C at TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT – Get Rating) from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note published on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Lifetime Brands in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lifetime Brands from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Get Lifetime Brands alerts:

NASDAQ LCUT opened at $12.23 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $269.30 million, a P/E ratio of 13.01 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 2.26. Lifetime Brands has a fifty-two week low of $12.01 and a fifty-two week high of $19.93.

Lifetime Brands ( NASDAQ:LCUT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.19. Lifetime Brands had a return on equity of 14.91% and a net margin of 2.41%. The company had revenue of $255.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lifetime Brands will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.043 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 29th. This represents a $0.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. Lifetime Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.09%.

In other news, President Daniel Siegel sold 9,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.83, for a total value of $127,017.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 41.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Lifetime Brands by 9,620.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 9,428 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lifetime Brands in the third quarter worth $173,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lifetime Brands in the third quarter worth $114,000. Martin & Co. Inc. TN boosted its position in Lifetime Brands by 2.0% during the third quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN now owns 105,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,914,000 after purchasing an additional 2,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Lifetime Brands during the third quarter valued at $253,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.00% of the company’s stock.

Lifetime Brands Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lifetime Brands, Inc designs, sources, and sells branded kitchenware, tableware, and other products for use in the home in the United States and internationally. The company provides kitchenware products, including kitchen tools and gadgets, cutlery, kitchen scales, thermometers, cutting boards, shears, cookware, pantryware, spice racks, and bakeware; and tableware products comprising dinnerware, stemware, flatware, and giftware.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Lifetime Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lifetime Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.