Lightspeed POS Inc. (NASDAQ:LSPD) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Lightspeed POS Inc. (NASDAQ:LSPD – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eighteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $68.93.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on LSPD shares. BTIG Research decreased their target price on Lightspeed POS from $112.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Lightspeed POS from $100.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Lightspeed POS from $62.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Lightspeed POS from $70.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Lightspeed POS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

NASDAQ LSPD traded down $2.96 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $28.81. 104,926 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,235,647. Lightspeed POS has a 1-year low of $19.48 and a 1-year high of $130.02. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.53. The company has a current ratio of 7.26, a quick ratio of 7.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.06 and a beta of 3.87.

Lightspeed POS ( NASDAQ:LSPD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $152.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.91 million. Lightspeed POS had a negative return on equity of 3.59% and a negative net margin of 44.60%. The business’s revenue was up 165.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.06) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Lightspeed POS will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lightspeed POS in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Lightspeed POS in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd acquired a new position in Lightspeed POS in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in Lightspeed POS in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Lightspeed POS in the third quarter valued at $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.86% of the company’s stock.

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Germany, Australia, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

