Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Lightspeed Commerce Inc. provides one-stop commerce platform for merchants. It offer cloud solution which transforms and unifies online and physical operations, multichannel sales, expansion to new locations, global payments, financing and connection to supplier networks. The company serves retail, hospitality and golf businesses. It operates principally in North America, Europe and Asia Pacific. Lightspeed Commerce Inc. is based in MONTREAL. “

Get Lightspeed POS alerts:

Several other research firms have also weighed in on LSPD. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Lightspeed POS from $93.00 to $54.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Lightspeed POS from $75.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Lightspeed POS from C$110.00 to C$68.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Lightspeed POS from $57.00 to $50.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Lightspeed POS from $100.00 to $40.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $71.71.

LSPD opened at $29.33 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.23, a current ratio of 7.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Lightspeed POS has a twelve month low of $19.48 and a twelve month high of $130.02. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.53.

Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.01. Lightspeed POS had a negative net margin of 44.60% and a negative return on equity of 3.59%. The firm had revenue of $152.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. Lightspeed POS’s quarterly revenue was up 165.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Lightspeed POS will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Full18 Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Lightspeed POS during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,795,000. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in shares of Lightspeed POS by 10.5% during the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 143,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,814,000 after buying an additional 13,629 shares during the period. Oxbow Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lightspeed POS in the 3rd quarter worth $410,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Lightspeed POS by 79.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,692,000 after buying an additional 7,742 shares during the period. Finally, Cidel Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lightspeed POS by 660.0% during the third quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 87,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,473,000 after purchasing an additional 76,273 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.86% of the company’s stock.

About Lightspeed POS (Get Rating)

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Germany, Australia, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lightspeed POS (LSPD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Lightspeed POS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lightspeed POS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.