Lindsay (NYSE:LNN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.12 EPS

Lindsay (NYSE:LNN – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Lindsay had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 16.04%. The business had revenue of $200.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 39.3% on a year-over-year basis.

LNN opened at $145.77 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.87 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $138.88 and its 200 day moving average is $146.18. Lindsay has a fifty-two week low of $118.28 and a fifty-two week high of $179.26.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Lindsay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.58%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Lindsay in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LNN. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lindsay by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,781,712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $270,820,000 after acquiring an additional 48,325 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Lindsay by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 360,207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,751,000 after purchasing an additional 4,518 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in Lindsay by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 275,902 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,934,000 after buying an additional 20,335 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lindsay by 122.8% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 139,785 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,247,000 after buying an additional 77,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Lindsay in the fourth quarter worth $13,373,000. 85.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lindsay Company Profile

Lindsay Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides water management and road infrastructure products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Irrigation and Infrastructure. The Irrigation segment manufactures and markets center pivot, lateral move irrigation systems, and irrigation controls under the Zimmatic brand; hose reel travelers under the Perrot and Greenfield brands; and chemical injection systems, variable rate irrigation systems, flow meters, weather stations, soil moisture sensors, and remote monitoring and control systems under the GrowSmart brand.

