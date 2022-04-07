Liontrust Asset Management PLC (LON:LIO) Insider Purchases £19,994.80 in Stock

Liontrust Asset Management PLC (LON:LIO – Get Rating) insider Rebecca Ann Shelley purchased 1,544 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,295 ($16.98) per share, for a total transaction of £19,994.80 ($26,222.69).

LON:LIO opened at GBX 1,258 ($16.50) on Thursday. Liontrust Asset Management PLC has a one year low of GBX 1,056 ($13.85) and a one year high of GBX 2,560.05 ($33.57). The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,387.17 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,852.28. The firm has a market capitalization of £770.55 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LIO. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on Liontrust Asset Management from GBX 1,965 ($25.77) to GBX 1,850 ($24.26) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 2,367 ($31.04) price objective on shares of Liontrust Asset Management in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th.

Liontrust Asset Management Plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also launches equity, fixed income, , multi-asset and managed funds for its clients. It invests into the public equity and multi-asset markets across the globe. The firm was formerly known as River and Mercantile Investment Management Limited.

