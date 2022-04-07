Liquity Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $2.43 Million (LQTY)

Liquity (LQTY) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 7th. Over the last seven days, Liquity has traded down 18.5% against the dollar. One Liquity coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.38 or 0.00005428 BTC on major exchanges. Liquity has a total market cap of $43.74 million and $2.43 million worth of Liquity was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002282 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001796 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.46 or 0.00046685 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,252.04 or 0.07419683 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0643 or 0.00000147 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $43,782.06 or 0.99890765 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.56 or 0.00051462 BTC.

Liquity’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,386,950 coins. Liquity’s official Twitter account is @LiquityProtocol . The Reddit community for Liquity is https://reddit.com/r/Liquity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Liquity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Liquity should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Liquity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

