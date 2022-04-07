Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) Trading Down 8.4%

Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 8.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $35.38 and last traded at $35.50. Approximately 308,843 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 5,679,942 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.77.

LAC has been the topic of a number of research reports. HSBC assumed coverage on Lithium Americas in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Lithium Americas from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Lithium Americas in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Cowen upgraded Lithium Americas from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lithium Americas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lithium Americas currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.00.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $29.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 64.51 and a quick ratio of 64.51.

Lithium Americas ( NYSE:LAC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10). On average, analysts expect that Lithium Americas Corp. will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LAC. Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. purchased a new stake in Lithium Americas in the third quarter worth $50,690,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Lithium Americas by 3.9% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,241,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,042,000 after acquiring an additional 84,597 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Lithium Americas by 422.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,072,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,356,000 after buying an additional 1,676,300 shares during the period. Discovery Value Fund bought a new position in shares of Lithium Americas in the third quarter worth about $42,229,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Lithium Americas by 54.3% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,828,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,313,000 after buying an additional 643,319 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 15.68% of the company’s stock.

Lithium Americas Company Profile

Lithium Americas Corp. operates as a resource company in the United States and Argentina. The company explores for lithium deposits. It owns interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz project located in Jujuy province of Argentina; Thacker Pass project located in north-western Nevada; and Pastos Grandes project located in the Salta province of Argentina.

