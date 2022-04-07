Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) Trading Down 8.4%

Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 8.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $35.38 and last traded at $35.50. Approximately 308,843 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 5,679,942 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.77.
LAC has been the topic of a number of research reports. HSBC assumed coverage on Lithium Americas in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Lithium Americas from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Lithium Americas in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Cowen upgraded Lithium Americas from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lithium Americas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lithium Americas currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.00.
The stock has a 50-day moving average of $29.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 64.51 and a quick ratio of 64.51.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LAC. Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. purchased a new stake in Lithium Americas in the third quarter worth $50,690,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Lithium Americas by 3.9% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,241,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,042,000 after acquiring an additional 84,597 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Lithium Americas by 422.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,072,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,356,000 after buying an additional 1,676,300 shares during the period. Discovery Value Fund bought a new position in shares of Lithium Americas in the third quarter worth about $42,229,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Lithium Americas by 54.3% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,828,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,313,000 after buying an additional 643,319 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 15.68% of the company’s stock.
Lithium Americas Company Profile (NYSE:LAC)
Lithium Americas Corp. operates as a resource company in the United States and Argentina. The company explores for lithium deposits. It owns interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz project located in Jujuy province of Argentina; Thacker Pass project located in north-western Nevada; and Pastos Grandes project located in the Salta province of Argentina.
