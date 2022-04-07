Litigation Capital Management (LON:LIT) Trading Up 1.5%

Litigation Capital Management Limited (LON:LIT – Get Rating) was up 1.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 103.33 ($1.36) and last traded at GBX 103.25 ($1.35). Approximately 224,865 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 10% from the average daily volume of 204,238 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 101.75 ($1.33).

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Litigation Capital Management from GBX 94 ($1.23) to GBX 146 ($1.91) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th.

The firm has a market capitalization of £126.05 million and a PE ratio of 16.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.57, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a current ratio of 3.68. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 100.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 101.98.

In other news, insider Jonathan Moulds acquired 600,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 91 ($1.19) per share, for a total transaction of £546,000 ($716,065.57).

Litigation Capital Management

Litigation Capital Management Limited provides litigation finance and risk management services associated with individual and portfolios of litigation projects in Australia and the United Kingdom. Its services include single-case and portfolios; and class actions, commercial claims, claims arising out of insolvency, and international arbitration.

