Litigation Capital Management (LON:LIT) Trading Up 1.5%

Litigation Capital Management Limited (LON:LIT – Get Rating) was up 1.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 103.33 ($1.36) and last traded at GBX 103.25 ($1.35). Approximately 224,865 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 10% from the average daily volume of 204,238 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 101.75 ($1.33).
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Litigation Capital Management from GBX 94 ($1.23) to GBX 146 ($1.91) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th.
The firm has a market capitalization of £126.05 million and a PE ratio of 16.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.57, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a current ratio of 3.68. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 100.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 101.98.
About Litigation Capital Management (LON:LIT)
Litigation Capital Management Limited provides litigation finance and risk management services associated with individual and portfolios of litigation projects in Australia and the United Kingdom. Its services include single-case and portfolios; and class actions, commercial claims, claims arising out of insolvency, and international arbitration.
