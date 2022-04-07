Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $60.00 price target on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Live Oak Bancshares Inc. is the parent and registered bank holding company of Live Oak Banking Company which offers online platform for small business lending. The company accepts deposit products as well as offers loans which comprise small business administration loans; conventional commercial business loans to small and medium sized businesses and construction loans. It offers loans to the veterinary, pharmacy, investment advisory, beverages, funeral homes, entertainment centers, agricultural and healthcare sectors. Live Oak Bancshares Inc. is headquartered in Wilmington, North Carolina. “

LOB has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Live Oak Bancshares in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a sell rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Live Oak Bancshares from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Live Oak Bancshares has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $83.75.

NASDAQ LOB opened at $49.25 on Wednesday. Live Oak Bancshares has a 12-month low of $49.12 and a 12-month high of $99.89. The company has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 13.27 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $58.21 and its 200-day moving average is $72.37.

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $111.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.41 million. Live Oak Bancshares had a return on equity of 25.18% and a net margin of 32.03%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Live Oak Bancshares will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.24%. Live Oak Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.23%.

In other news, EVP William L. Williams III acquired 5,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $64.37 per share, with a total value of $362,081.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO William C. Losch III acquired 3,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $64.32 per share, with a total value of $201,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 9,025 shares of company stock valued at $580,835. 26.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Values First Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Live Oak Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Live Oak Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $10,188,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Live Oak Bancshares by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,045,818 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $178,582,000 after purchasing an additional 12,300 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Live Oak Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,494,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Live Oak Bancshares by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 69,745 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,088,000 after purchasing an additional 15,627 shares during the period. 59.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company that provides various commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, and professionals in North Carolina, the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing demand, as well as interest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and time deposits.

