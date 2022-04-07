Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management Acquires 43,681 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 77.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 99,737 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 43,681 shares during the period. Apple comprises 3.1% of Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management’s holdings in Apple were worth $17,710,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 50,905 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $9,039,000 after purchasing an additional 2,949 shares in the last quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 153,833 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $27,316,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares in the last quarter. Sowa Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Sowa Financial Group Inc. now owns 123,208 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $21,878,000 after purchasing an additional 2,715 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 277,991 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $49,363,000 after purchasing an additional 4,162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smart Money Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Smart Money Group LLC now owns 3,421 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $608,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.98% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.29, for a total value of $344,153.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 105,901 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total value of $18,823,902.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 162,085 shares of company stock valued at $28,728,085 over the last quarter. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $171.83 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.80 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $168.10 and a 200-day moving average of $162.36. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $122.25 and a one year high of $182.94.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.21. Apple had a return on equity of 149.81% and a net margin of 26.58%. The business had revenue of $123.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.68 EPS. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.57%.

AAPL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Tigress Financial upped their price target on shares of Apple from $198.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Apple from $165.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, UBS Group set a $185.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.82.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

