Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 718,921 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 11,766,486 shares.The stock last traded at $2.29 and had previously closed at $2.32.

Several research firms have recently commented on LYG. Barclays downgraded shares of Lloyds Banking Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America raised shares of Lloyds Banking Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 62 ($0.81) to GBX 58 ($0.76) in a research report on Friday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 56 ($0.73) to GBX 60 ($0.79) in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.25.

Get Lloyds Banking Group alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $40.67 billion, a PE ratio of 5.59, a PEG ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.59 and its 200 day moving average is $2.59.

Lloyds Banking Group ( NYSE:LYG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.04). Lloyds Banking Group had a net margin of 26.61% and a return on equity of 11.59%. The business had revenue of $13.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.39 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lloyds Banking Group plc will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a $0.0696 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This is a boost from Lloyds Banking Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.04. This represents a yield of 5.3%. Lloyds Banking Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.07%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group in the 4th quarter worth $11,947,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 15,559,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,675,000 after buying an additional 701,420 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 14,161,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,113,000 after buying an additional 662,990 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 493.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,779,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,139,000 after purchasing an additional 11,458,529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,649,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570,999 shares during the last quarter. 1.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG)

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Lloyds Banking Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lloyds Banking Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.