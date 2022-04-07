Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 718,921 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 11,766,486 shares.The stock last traded at $2.29 and had previously closed at $2.32.
Several research firms have recently commented on LYG. Barclays downgraded shares of Lloyds Banking Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America raised shares of Lloyds Banking Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 62 ($0.81) to GBX 58 ($0.76) in a research report on Friday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 56 ($0.73) to GBX 60 ($0.79) in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.25.
The company has a market capitalization of $40.67 billion, a PE ratio of 5.59, a PEG ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.59 and its 200 day moving average is $2.59.
The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a $0.0696 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This is a boost from Lloyds Banking Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.04. This represents a yield of 5.3%. Lloyds Banking Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.07%.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group in the 4th quarter worth $11,947,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 15,559,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,675,000 after buying an additional 701,420 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 14,161,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,113,000 after buying an additional 662,990 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 493.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,779,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,139,000 after purchasing an additional 11,458,529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,649,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570,999 shares during the last quarter. 1.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG)
Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.
