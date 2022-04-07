Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) Stock Holdings Lessened by Atlas Capital Advisors LLC

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC cut its position in Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Rating) by 75.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 500 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,503 shares during the quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Logitech International were worth $41,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in Logitech International by 1,017.5% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 26,507 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,186,000 after purchasing an additional 24,135 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Logitech International during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in Logitech International by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 7,272 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $600,000 after buying an additional 1,331 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Logitech International during the 4th quarter valued at about $216,000. Finally, Security National Bank increased its stake in Logitech International by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Security National Bank now owns 93,206 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,688,000 after buying an additional 3,124 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.50% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LOGI. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Logitech International from CHF 114 to CHF 107 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Logitech International in a report on Thursday, March 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $107.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Logitech International from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Logitech International in a report on Monday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $91.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Logitech International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Logitech International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.89.

In other news, General Counsel Samantha Harnett sold 1,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.24, for a total value of $97,996.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

LOGI stock traded up $0.59 on Thursday, reaching $71.93. 23,896 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 801,313. Logitech International S.A. has a 12 month low of $67.36 and a 12 month high of $140.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $75.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.20.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The technology company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.18. Logitech International had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 35.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.33 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Logitech International S.A. will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Logitech International SA is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of peripherals for PCs, tablets, and other digital platforms. Its products include mice, keyboards, presentation remotes, headsets, and speakers. The firm offers solutions for healthy computing, wireless charging, streaming, virtual reality, rom home, schools, healthcare, and software and apps.

