LondonMetric Property (LON:LMP) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

LondonMetric Property (LON:LMP – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 320 ($4.20) price target on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 16.28% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 325 ($4.26) price objective on shares of LondonMetric Property in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Liberum Capital upped their target price on shares of LondonMetric Property from GBX 255 ($3.34) to GBX 283 ($3.71) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 280 ($3.67) target price on shares of LondonMetric Property in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of LondonMetric Property in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of LondonMetric Property in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 290.38 ($3.81).

Shares of LondonMetric Property stock opened at GBX 275.20 ($3.61) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.22. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 264.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 264.67. The company has a market cap of £2.69 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.88. LondonMetric Property has a 12-month low of GBX 214.80 ($2.82) and a 12-month high of GBX 287.20 ($3.77).

LondonMetric is a FTSE 250 REIT that owns one of the UK's leading listed logistics platforms alongside a diversified long income portfolio, with 16 million sq ft under management. It owns and manages desirable real estate that meets occupiers' demands, delivers reliable, repetitive and growing income-led returns and outperforms over the long term.

