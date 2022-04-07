Loop Capital Boosts Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) Price Target to $645.00

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by research analysts at Loop Capital from $605.00 to $645.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Loop Capital’s price target suggests a potential upside of 10.30% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Citigroup upped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $555.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $610.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $560.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $557.64.

COST stock opened at $584.79 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $533.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $516.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $259.19 billion, a PE ratio of 47.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.68. Costco Wholesale has a 1 year low of $357.61 and a 1 year high of $586.80.

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $51.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.51 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 30.10% and a net margin of 2.62%. The business’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.14 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Costco Wholesale will post 12.96 EPS for the current year.

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 3,318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $492.45, for a total value of $1,633,949.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $554.67, for a total value of $138,667.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 7,568 shares of company stock worth $4,037,777. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. 66.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

