Lua Swap Market Capitalization Reaches $5.20 Million (LUA)

Lua Swap (LUA) traded flat against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 7th. Lua Swap has a total market capitalization of $5.20 million and $32,385.00 worth of Lua Swap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lua Swap coin can now be purchased for about $0.0626 or 0.00000158 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Lua Swap has traded flat against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Lua Swap (CRYPTO:LUA) is a coin. Its launch date was September 28th, 2020. Lua Swap’s total supply is 210,695,158 coins and its circulating supply is 83,119,046 coins. Lua Swap’s official Twitter account is @LuaSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “LuaSwap.org is a multi-chain liquidity protocol for emerging token projects with no seed investment, founder’s fees, or pre-mining. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lua Swap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lua Swap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lua Swap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

