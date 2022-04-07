Lucid Diagnostics Inc’s (NASDAQ:LUCD) Lock-Up Period To Expire on April 12th

Lucid Diagnostics’ (NASDAQ:LUCD – Get Rating) lock-up period will end on Tuesday, April 12th. Lucid Diagnostics had issued 5,000,000 shares in its IPO on October 14th. The total size of the offering was $70,000,000 based on an initial share price of $14.00. Shares of the company owned by company insiders and major shareholders will be eligible for trade following the expiration of the lock-up period.

LUCD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Ascendiant Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Lucid Diagnostics in a research note on Monday, December 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Lucid Diagnostics from $13.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of Lucid Diagnostics from $14.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Lucid Diagnostics from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lucid Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lucid Diagnostics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.14.

Shares of LUCD stock opened at $3.14 on Thursday. Lucid Diagnostics has a 52-week low of $2.75 and a 52-week high of $13.52. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.43.

Lucid Diagnostics ( NASDAQ:LUCD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.12). On average, equities research analysts predict that Lucid Diagnostics will post -1.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lucid Diagnostics during the fourth quarter worth $305,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lucid Diagnostics during the fourth quarter worth $132,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Lucid Diagnostics during the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Lucid Diagnostics during the fourth quarter worth $71,000. Finally, KCL Capital L.P. bought a new position in shares of Lucid Diagnostics during the fourth quarter worth $54,000.

Lucid Diagnostics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lucid Diagnostics Inc is a commercial-stage, cancer prevention medical diagnostics company and subsidiary of PAVmed Inc Lucid Diagnostics Inc is based in NEW YORK.

