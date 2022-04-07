Luk Fook Holdings (International) (OTCMKTS:LKFLF) Trading Up 3.3%

Shares of Luk Fook Holdings (International) Limited (OTCMKTS:LKFLF – Get Rating) shot up 3.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $2.54 and last traded at $2.54. 1,014 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 3,733 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.46.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.54 and a 200-day moving average of $2.69.

Luk Fook Holdings (International) Company Profile (OTCMKTS:LKFLF)

Luk Fook Holdings (International) Limited, an investment holding company, engages in sourcing, designing, wholesaling, trademark licensing, and retailing various gold and platinum jewelry, and gem-set jewelry products. The company is also involved in gold bullion trading; wholesaling polished diamonds; property holding; wholesaling and retailing watches; electronic retailing of gold and jewelry products; and the provision of quality examination services, as well as the authentication of gemstones.

