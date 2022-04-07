Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.380-$1.430 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.290. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.53 billion-$1.55 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.41 billion.Lululemon Athletica also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $9.150-$9.350 EPS.

LULU stock traded down $5.39 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $373.60. 7,269 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,802,595. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $324.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $379.41. The stock has a market cap of $48.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.58, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.34. Lululemon Athletica has a fifty-two week low of $278.00 and a fifty-two week high of $485.83.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The apparel retailer reported $3.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 37.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.58 EPS. Analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica will post 9.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lululemon Athletica announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, March 29th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the apparel retailer to purchase up to 2.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

LULU has been the subject of several analyst reports. B. Riley dropped their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $548.00 to $487.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $465.00 to $450.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $487.00 to $480.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $410.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $515.00 to $470.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lululemon Athletica presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $435.44.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 221,915 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $86,869,000 after buying an additional 6,423 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 31.7% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 73,807 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $28,892,000 after buying an additional 17,758 shares in the last quarter. GAM Holding AG grew its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 37,923 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $14,845,000 after buying an additional 2,330 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 2,744.1% in the 4th quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,530 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 20,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 13,102 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $4,046,000 after buying an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

