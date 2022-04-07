Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX) & Ascend Wellness (OTC:AAWH) Critical Review

Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX – Get Rating) and Ascend Wellness (OTC:AAWH – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

27.5% of Mannatech shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Ascend Wellness shares are owned by institutional investors. 48.4% of Mannatech shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Mannatech and Ascend Wellness, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mannatech 0 0 0 0 N/A Ascend Wellness 0 0 2 0 3.00

Ascend Wellness has a consensus price target of $9.00, indicating a potential upside of 133.77%. Given Ascend Wellness’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Ascend Wellness is more favorable than Mannatech.

Profitability

This table compares Mannatech and Ascend Wellness’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mannatech 6.16% 39.51% 15.62% Ascend Wellness -36.90% -91.65% -19.62%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Mannatech and Ascend Wellness’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mannatech $159.76 million 0.41 $9.84 million $4.72 7.09 Ascend Wellness $332.38 million 2.00 -$122.66 million N/A N/A

Mannatech has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Ascend Wellness.

Summary

Mannatech beats Ascend Wellness on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Mannatech Company Profile (Get Rating)

Mannatech, Incorporated operates as a health and wellness company worldwide. It develops, markets, and sells nutritional supplements; topical and skin care, and anti-aging products; and weight-management products. The company primarily sells its products directly, as well as through network marketing channels and a website. Mannatech, Incorporated was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Flower Mound, Texas.

Ascend Wellness Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ascend Wellness Holdings Inc. is a vertically integrated multi-state cannabis operator focused on bettering lives through cannabis. Ascend Wellness Holdings Inc. is based in NEW YORK.

