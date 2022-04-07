Manolete Partners (LON:MANO) Stock Price Down 3%

Manolete Partners Plc (LON:MANO – Get Rating)’s share price was down 3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 218.77 ($2.87) and last traded at GBX 228 ($2.99). Approximately 20,614 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 19% from the average daily volume of 25,304 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 235 ($3.08).
The stock has a market cap of £96.13 million and a P/E ratio of 37.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.54, a current ratio of 11.80 and a quick ratio of 11.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 246.82 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 267.98.
Manolete Partners Company Profile (LON:MANO)
