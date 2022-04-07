Manolete Partners (LON:MANO) Stock Price Down 3%

Manolete Partners Plc (LON:MANO – Get Rating)’s share price was down 3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 218.77 ($2.87) and last traded at GBX 228 ($2.99). Approximately 20,614 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 19% from the average daily volume of 25,304 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 235 ($3.08).

The stock has a market cap of £96.13 million and a P/E ratio of 37.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.54, a current ratio of 11.80 and a quick ratio of 11.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 246.82 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 267.98.

Manolete Partners Company Profile

Manolete Partners Plc operates as an insolvency litigation financing company in the United Kingdom. The company focuses on acquiring or funding insolvency litigation cases. Manolete Partners Plc was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

