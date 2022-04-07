Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) Trading Down 7.5% After Analyst Downgrade

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Rating)’s share price fell 7.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after B. Riley lowered their price target on the stock from $59.00 to $57.00. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock. Marathon Digital traded as low as $26.63 and last traded at $26.75. 260,797 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 10,790,667 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.92.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Marathon Digital in a research note on Friday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Marathon Digital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Compass Point increased their price target on shares of Marathon Digital from $48.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Marathon Digital in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Marathon Digital in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.83.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MARA. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Marathon Digital by 56.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,307 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Marathon Digital in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,006,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of Marathon Digital by 2,490.0% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,295 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Marathon Digital by 243.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 2,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Marathon Digital by 34.8% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,985 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $631,000 after acquiring an additional 5,157 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.83% of the company’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 49.89, a quick ratio of 49.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.65 and its 200-day moving average is $36.61. The company has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -70.97 and a beta of 4.60.

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The business services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.25). Marathon Digital had a positive return on equity of 18.77% and a negative net margin of 24.04%. Analysts predict that Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA)

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines cryptocurrencies with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets in United States. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 8,115 bitcoins, which included the 4,794 bitcoins held in the investment fund.

