Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) Trading Up 4.8%

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Rating) was up 4.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $36.52 and last traded at $35.27. Approximately 89,483 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 1,709,984 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.64.

MRVI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Maravai LifeSciences from $60.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Maravai LifeSciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Maravai LifeSciences from $59.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Maravai LifeSciences has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.20.

Get Maravai LifeSciences alerts:

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.68. The company has a current ratio of 7.89, a quick ratio of 7.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $9.25 billion, a PE ratio of 27.07 and a beta of 0.36.

Maravai LifeSciences ( NASDAQ:MRVI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $228.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.09 million. Maravai LifeSciences had a return on equity of 105.25% and a net margin of 22.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 132.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MRVI. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its stake in Maravai LifeSciences by 69.5% during the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 20,542,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $860,731,000 after purchasing an additional 8,420,492 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Maravai LifeSciences by 44.4% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,003,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,326,000 after buying an additional 2,459,692 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Maravai LifeSciences by 30.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,053,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,622,000 after buying an additional 1,420,288 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in Maravai LifeSciences by 1,911.8% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,488,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,032,000 after buying an additional 1,414,052 shares during the period. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,130,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.96% of the company’s stock.

About Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI)

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Maravai LifeSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maravai LifeSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.