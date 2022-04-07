Marcum Wealth LLC Buys 326 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Marcum Wealth LLC lifted its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 16.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,277 shares of the payment services company’s stock after buying an additional 326 shares during the quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $372,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Verity & Verity LLC raised its stake in shares of American Express by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 1,874 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of American Express by 35.4% in the fourth quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,466 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $730,000 after buying an additional 1,168 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of American Express by 41.3% in the fourth quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 365,900 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $59,861,000 after buying an additional 106,939 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in American Express by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 62,597 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $10,241,000 after purchasing an additional 3,438 shares during the period. Finally, TIAA FSB raised its stake in American Express by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 41,540 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $6,747,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares during the period. 83.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America lifted their target price on American Express from $204.00 to $206.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on American Express from $215.00 to $198.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on American Express in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on American Express from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on American Express from $190.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Express presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $197.71.

AXP traded down $3.96 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $179.75. 106,091 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,753,464. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $185.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $175.51. American Express has a 52-week low of $140.68 and a 52-week high of $199.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.12 billion, a PE ratio of 18.03, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.10.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The payment services company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.40. American Express had a return on equity of 33.20% and a net margin of 18.92%. The company had revenue of $12.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.76 EPS. American Express’s revenue was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that American Express will post 9.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 10th. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. This is a boost from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. American Express’s payout ratio is presently 17.22%.

In other American Express news, insider Laureen Seeger sold 30,808 shares of American Express stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.57, for a total transaction of $5,408,960.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Anre D. Williams sold 139,909 shares of American Express stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.82, for a total value of $27,536,889.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 440,177 shares of company stock valued at $81,094,533. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

