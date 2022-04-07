Marcum Wealth LLC Decreases Stake in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Marcum Wealth LLC decreased its position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 19.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,067 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,874 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $649,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Disciplined Investments LLC raised its stake in Unilever by 309.6% in the 4th quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Unilever in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Unilever during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of Unilever by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of Unilever during the 3rd quarter valued at about $72,000. 16.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Unilever alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Unilever in a research note on Friday, February 25th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Societe Generale raised shares of Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Unilever in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Unilever presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.51.

Unilever stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $45.92. 108,255 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,883,299. Unilever PLC has a 1 year low of $43.11 and a 1 year high of $61.81. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $48.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.25.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th were paid a dividend of $0.4873 per share. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th.

Unilever Company Profile (Get Rating)

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.