Marcum Wealth LLC Invests $674,000 in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

Marcum Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 5,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $674,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nikulski Financial Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. now owns 8,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $973,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 59.9% in the fourth quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 5,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,000 after acquiring an additional 1,898 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,426,000. Weaver Consulting Group raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 4,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $226,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:IUSG traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $102.80. 1,797 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 734,414. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.55. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $91.65 and a fifty-two week high of $117.49.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a boost from iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th.

