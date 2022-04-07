Marcum Wealth LLC Makes New Investment in Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG)

Marcum Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 40,284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $877,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust by 15.6% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,889 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd grew its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 48,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $979,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 0.5% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 186,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,801,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 84.8% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 1,202 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 47,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $963,000 after buying an additional 1,408 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Kite Realty Group Trust alerts:

Kite Realty Group Trust stock traded down $0.62 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $21.64. 28,974 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,455,604. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.57. Kite Realty Group Trust has a one year low of $18.42 and a one year high of $23.35. The company has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a PE ratio of -69.71, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.33.

Kite Realty Group Trust ( NYSE:KRG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.51). Kite Realty Group Trust had a negative return on equity of 4.27% and a negative net margin of 21.65%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Kite Realty Group Trust will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This is a boost from Kite Realty Group Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. Kite Realty Group Trust’s payout ratio is currently -245.16%.

KRG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Kite Realty Group Trust from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kite Realty Group Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kite Realty Group Trust presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.86.

Kite Realty Group Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that provides communities with convenient and beneficial shopping experiences. We connect consumers to retailers in desirable markets through our portfolio of neighborhood, community, and lifestyle centers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Kite Realty Group Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kite Realty Group Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.