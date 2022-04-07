Marcum Wealth LLC Purchases 204 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Marcum Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,299 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 204 shares during the quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $580,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the third quarter worth $27,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 92.9% during the fourth quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 623 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the third quarter worth about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BMY traded up $1.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $76.56. 435,704 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,141,234. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52 week low of $53.22 and a 52 week high of $75.48. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $69.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $166.88 billion, a PE ratio of 24.15, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.83. The business had revenue of $11.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 45.60% and a net margin of 15.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.46 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is currently 69.23%.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.52, for a total transaction of $1,788,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Karen Murphy Santiago sold 6,577 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.19, for a total transaction of $455,062.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 165,668 shares of company stock worth $11,459,888 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on BMY shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.75.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

