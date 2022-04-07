Marcum Wealth LLC Sells 24 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Marcum Wealth LLC decreased its holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 551 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 24 shares during the quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intuit by 3,900.0% in the 4th quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 40 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intuit by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 50 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Intuit in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intuit by 1,200.0% in the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 78 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its stake in shares of Intuit by 59.3% in the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 86 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. 81.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Intuit stock traded up $0.84 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $491.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,044,803. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $492.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $563.11. Intuit Inc. has a 12-month low of $385.66 and a 12-month high of $716.86. The company has a market cap of $138.87 billion, a PE ratio of 62.53, a PEG ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The software maker reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.26). Intuit had a return on equity of 20.37% and a net margin of 19.03%. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 8th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.69%.

In other Intuit news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 368 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.84, for a total transaction of $176,213.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 59,286 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.03, for a total value of $28,162,628.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

INTU has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America dropped their price target on Intuit from $750.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Edward Jones upgraded Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Intuit from $700.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Intuit from $720.00 to $645.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Intuit in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $625.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intuit presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $623.45.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

