Marcum Wealth LLC Trims Stock Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Marcum Wealth LLC lessened its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,512 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 583 shares during the quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $881,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Medtronic by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,173,208 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,771,615,000 after purchasing an additional 360,078 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in Medtronic by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 18,643,792 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,336,999,000 after buying an additional 105,057 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Medtronic by 98.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 15,389,149 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,961,348,000 after buying an additional 7,623,881 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Medtronic by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,547,660 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,698,200,000 after buying an additional 547,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Medtronic by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 11,250,437 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,410,243,000 after buying an additional 213,341 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.30, for a total value of $631,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $75,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on MDT. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Medtronic from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Medtronic from $127.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Medtronic from $128.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Medtronic from $145.00 to $136.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Medtronic from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $137.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.45.

NYSE MDT traded up $0.80 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $112.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 195,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,499,492. Medtronic plc has a 52-week low of $98.38 and a 52-week high of $135.89. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $111.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.75.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.01. Medtronic had a net margin of 15.46% and a return on equity of 14.57%. The firm had revenue of $7.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. Medtronic’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.42%.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiovascular Portfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit. The Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; AF ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; mechanical circulatory support; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

