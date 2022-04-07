Marjorie Dickman Sells 16,194 Shares of BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) Stock

BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB – Get Rating) insider Marjorie Dickman sold 16,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.90, for a total value of $111,738.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NYSE BB opened at $6.92 on Thursday. BlackBerry Limited has a 12 month low of $5.80 and a 12 month high of $20.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.13 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.02 and a 200-day moving average of $8.78.

Get BlackBerry alerts:

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.06. BlackBerry had a negative return on equity of 6.13% and a negative net margin of 60.16%. The company had revenue of $185.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. BlackBerry’s revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that BlackBerry Limited will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded BlackBerry from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on BlackBerry from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of BlackBerry in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Scotiabank reduced their target price on BlackBerry from $7.50 to $6.50 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, TD Securities reduced their target price on BlackBerry from $7.00 to $6.50 and set a “reduce” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BlackBerry has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.06.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its stake in BlackBerry by 1,900.0% in the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 3,325 shares in the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC boosted its stake in BlackBerry by 79,583.3% in the fourth quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 4,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 4,775 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new stake in BlackBerry in the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BlackBerry in the third quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in BlackBerry in the fourth quarter worth approximately $88,000. 36.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BlackBerry Company Profile (Get Rating)

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver solutions in the areas of cybersecurity, safety, and data privacy; and endpoint security management, encryption, and embedded systems.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for BlackBerry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackBerry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.