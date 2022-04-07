Mark Gustafson Sells 20,000 Shares of Alzamend Neuro, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALZN) Stock

Alzamend Neuro, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALZN – Get Rating) Director Mark Gustafson sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.21, for a total transaction of $24,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of Alzamend Neuro stock opened at $1.09 on Thursday. Alzamend Neuro, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.88 and a 52-week high of $33.55. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.87.

Alzamend Neuro (NASDAQ:ALZN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.03). As a group, analysts predict that Alzamend Neuro, Inc. will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Alzamend Neuro in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Alzamend Neuro in the third quarter valued at $43,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alzamend Neuro during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alzamend Neuro during the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alzamend Neuro during the 3rd quarter valued at $97,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Alzamend Neuro Company Profile

Alzamend Neuro, Inc, a preclinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing products for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases and psychiatric disorders. The company's lead product candidate is AL001 for the treatment of Alzheimer's and other neurodegenerative diseases and psychiatric disorders.

