Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Shares Purchased by Quadrant Capital Group LLC

Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) by 17.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 944 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $1,122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MMC. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 268.0% during the fourth quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 88.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Martine Ferland sold 4,797 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.28, for a total value of $759,269.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Paul Beswick sold 1,791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.21, for a total transaction of $306,637.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $168.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $154.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $161.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $183.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $179.00 to $167.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marsh & McLennan Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $158.92.

NYSE MMC opened at $171.68 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $123.45 and a 52 week high of $175.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.31 billion, a PE ratio of 28.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $157.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $161.85.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.02. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 15.86% and a return on equity of 30.91%. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, March 23rd that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 5.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be issued a $0.535 dividend. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is 34.91%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

