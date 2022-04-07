Marston’s (LON:MARS) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Posted by on Apr 7th, 2022

Marston’s PLC (LON:MARSGet Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 83.50 ($1.10). Marston’s shares last traded at GBX 78.20 ($1.03), with a volume of 956,621 shares.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MARS. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 120 ($1.57) price target on shares of Marston’s in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 120 ($1.57) price target on shares of Marston’s in a report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Marston’s in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 107.50 ($1.41).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 445.33, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of £495.91 million and a PE ratio of 3.04. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 79.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 77.39.

Marston’s Company Profile (LON:MARS)

Marston's PLC operates managed, franchised, tenanted, and leased pubs, bars, restaurants, and accommodations in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through approximately 1,500 bars and pubs; and approximately 1,836 rooms. It is also involved in the property management; telecommunications; and insurance businesses.

