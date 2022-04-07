Marston’s (LON:MARS) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Marston’s PLC (LON:MARS – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 83.50 ($1.10). Marston’s shares last traded at GBX 78.20 ($1.03), with a volume of 956,621 shares.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MARS. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 120 ($1.57) price target on shares of Marston’s in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 120 ($1.57) price target on shares of Marston’s in a report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Marston’s in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 107.50 ($1.41).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 445.33, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of £495.91 million and a PE ratio of 3.04. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 79.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 77.39.

Marston's PLC operates managed, franchised, tenanted, and leased pubs, bars, restaurants, and accommodations in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through approximately 1,500 bars and pubs; and approximately 1,836 rooms. It is also involved in the property management; telecommunications; and insurance businesses.

