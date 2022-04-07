Martin & Co. Inc. TN Sells 234 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Martin & Co. Inc. TN reduced its stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,167 shares of the company’s stock after selling 234 shares during the period. Martin & Co. Inc. TN’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $1,047,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RTX. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 372.2% during the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 305,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,321,000 after acquiring an additional 241,070 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 112,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,678,000 after acquiring an additional 23,852 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $72,853,000. Allied Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC now owns 79,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,872,000 after buying an additional 1,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tredje AP fonden lifted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 137,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,794,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. 78.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

In related news, insider Wesley D. Kremer sold 15,083 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.92, for a total value of $1,416,595.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Tracy A. Atkinson sold 5,340 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.63, for a total transaction of $499,984.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,749 shares of company stock valued at $3,344,416 over the last ninety days. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:RTX traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $98.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,260,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,468,747. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $76.07 and a 1 year high of $104.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $96.97 and a 200-day moving average of $90.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.73 billion, a PE ratio of 38.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $17.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.28 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 8.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th were given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 79.38%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.85.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.