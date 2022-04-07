Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLB) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLB – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 358,565 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 9,246,106 shares.The stock last traded at $89.08 and had previously closed at $89.10.
The company’s 50 day moving average price is $84.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.55.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vectors Research Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000.
Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Materials Select Sector Index (the Index). The Index includes companies involved in such industries as chemicals; metals and mining; paper and forest products; containers and packaging, and construction materials.
