MAX Exchange Token (MAX) Reaches Market Cap of $1.33 Million

MAX Exchange Token (MAX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 7th. One MAX Exchange Token coin can now be purchased for about $0.41 or 0.00000931 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, MAX Exchange Token has traded up 0.7% against the dollar. MAX Exchange Token has a total market capitalization of $1.33 million and $33,532.00 worth of MAX Exchange Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43,598.91 or 1.00090995 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.64 or 0.00063447 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $115.43 or 0.00265000 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.70 or 0.00013076 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $137.63 or 0.00315949 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $58.81 or 0.00135020 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 18.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.58 or 0.00077085 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00004889 BTC.

Astar (ASTR) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000539 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001247 BTC.

About MAX Exchange Token

MAX Exchange Token is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA3 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 6th, 2014. MAX Exchange Token’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,271,283 coins. MAX Exchange Token’s official Twitter account is @maxcoinproject . MAX Exchange Token’s official website is max.maicoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “A coin operating on a slightly different algorithm of SHA-3. However the main characteristics are all there including a relatively fast 30 second block time. Retargetting is done using the Kimoto Gravity well algorithm. “

MAX Exchange Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MAX Exchange Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MAX Exchange Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MAX Exchange Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

