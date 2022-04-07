McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.37

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 30th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be given a dividend of 0.37 per share on Monday, April 25th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 8th.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a payout ratio of 43.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect McCormick & Company, Incorporated to earn $3.42 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 43.3%.

MKC opened at $102.52 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of $98.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.30. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $77.85 and a 12 month high of $107.35.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated ( NYSE:MKC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 18.00% and a net margin of 11.77%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on MKC. Argus upgraded McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $96.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered McCormick & Company, Incorporated from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.80.

In related news, VP Lisa Manzone sold 34,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.11, for a total transaction of $3,308,731.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Brendan M. Foley sold 39,970 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.76, for a total value of $3,987,407.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 172,442 shares of company stock worth $17,127,439 over the last three months. 15.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MKC. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 500,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,347,000 after purchasing an additional 61,713 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 171.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 6,804 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 28,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,754,000 after purchasing an additional 4,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 54,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,253,000 after purchasing an additional 5,044 shares in the last quarter. 71.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

McCormick & Co, Inc is engaged in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers, and foodservice businesses. It operates through the Consumer and Flavor Solutions segments. The Consumer segment operates by selling to retail channels, including grocery, mass merchandise, warehouse clubs, discount and drug stores, and e-commerce through the following brands: McCormick, French’s, Frank’s RedHot, Lawry’s, Zatarain’s, Simply Asia, Thai Kitchen, Ducros, Vahine, Schwartz, Club House, Kamis, Kohinoor, and DaQiao.

