McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Bought by Centaurus Financial Inc.

Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,142 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $842,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the third quarter worth $720,994,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 164.8% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,843,760 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $451,002,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147,491 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 30.3% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,570,834 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $860,964,000 after acquiring an additional 830,171 shares during the period. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth $199,050,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the third quarter worth $95,261,000. Institutional investors own 67.23% of the company’s stock.

In other McDonald’s news, Director Catherine M. Engelbert purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $244.18 per share, with a total value of $244,180.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

McDonald’s stock traded up $3.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $254.61. The company had a trading volume of 194,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,554,543. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $245.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $250.42. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $217.68 and a 1 year high of $271.15. The company has a market capitalization of $189.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.61.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.31 by ($0.08). McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 119.62% and a net margin of 32.49%. The company had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.70 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.98%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MCD shares. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on McDonald’s from $282.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Friday, January 28th. Tigress Financial increased their target price on McDonald’s from $271.00 to $314.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on McDonald’s in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Argus increased their target price on McDonald’s from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, McDonald’s presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $280.89.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

