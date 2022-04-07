McKesson (NYSE:MCK) Hits New 52-Week High at $311.73

McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $311.73 and last traded at $308.67, with a volume of 6958 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $305.76.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of McKesson from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of McKesson in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of McKesson from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of McKesson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $262.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of McKesson from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $285.38.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $283.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $244.86. The firm has a market cap of $46.67 billion, a PE ratio of 35.05, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.72.

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $6.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.38 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $68.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.63 billion. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 1,931.18% and a net margin of 0.55%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 23.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. McKesson’s payout ratio is 21.15%.

In other McKesson news, EVP Tracy Faber sold 2,034 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.23, for a total value of $539,477.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of McKesson by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,054,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,580,000 after acquiring an additional 129,753 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of McKesson by 73.9% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 14,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,821,000 after buying an additional 6,271 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of McKesson by 197.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,384,000 after buying an additional 11,265 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in shares of McKesson by 11.9% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of McKesson by 4.1% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 216,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,540,000 after purchasing an additional 8,532 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

About McKesson

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare supply chain management, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

