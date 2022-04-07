MDxHealth (NASDAQ:MDXH) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

MDxHealth (NASDAQ:MDXH – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “MDxHealth SA is a healthcare company which provides actionable molecular diagnostic information to personalize the diagnosis and treatment of cancer. Its tests include ConfirmMDx for Prostate Cancer, SelectMDx for Prostate Cancer, PredictMDx for Glioblastoma and AssureMDx for Bladder Cancer. MDxHealth SA is based in Belgium. “
NASDAQ:MDXH opened at $8.05 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.31. MDxHealth has a fifty-two week low of $7.30 and a fifty-two week high of $13.17.
MDxHealth Company Profile (Get Rating)
