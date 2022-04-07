MDxHealth (NASDAQ:MDXH) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

MDxHealth (NASDAQ:MDXH – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MDxHealth SA is a healthcare company which provides actionable molecular diagnostic information to personalize the diagnosis and treatment of cancer. Its tests include ConfirmMDx for Prostate Cancer, SelectMDx for Prostate Cancer, PredictMDx for Glioblastoma and AssureMDx for Bladder Cancer. MDxHealth SA is based in Belgium. “

Get MDxHealth alerts:

NASDAQ:MDXH opened at $8.05 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.31. MDxHealth has a fifty-two week low of $7.30 and a fifty-two week high of $13.17.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bleichroeder LP purchased a new position in MDxHealth in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $18,643,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in MDxHealth in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $857,000. Altium Capital Management LP purchased a new position in MDxHealth in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $344,000. Finally, Ghisallo Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in MDxHealth in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $190,000.

MDxHealth Company Profile (Get Rating)

MDxHealth SA is a healthcare company which provides actionable molecular diagnostic information to personalize the diagnosis and treatment of cancer. Its tests include ConfirmMDx for Prostate Cancer, SelectMDx for Prostate Cancer, PredictMDx for Glioblastoma and AssureMDx for Bladder Cancer. MDxHealth SA is based in Belgium.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MDxHealth (MDXH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for MDxHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MDxHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.