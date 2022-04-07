Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRR) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.02

Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRR – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 5th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 18th will be given a dividend of 0.02 per share on Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 14th.

NASDAQ MDRR opened at $1.09 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.83 million, a PE ratio of -2.18 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 6.01 and a current ratio of 6.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.06 and its 200 day moving average is $1.09. Medalist Diversified REIT has a fifty-two week low of $0.96 and a fifty-two week high of $2.18.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDRR. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Medalist Diversified REIT by 218,123.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 480,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,000 after acquiring an additional 479,872 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Medalist Diversified REIT by 183.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 235,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 152,762 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Medalist Diversified REIT by 168.9% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 97,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 61,223 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Medalist Diversified REIT in the third quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Medalist Diversified REIT in the third quarter worth about $72,000. Institutional investors own 31.24% of the company’s stock.

Medalist Diversified REIT Inc is a Maryland corporation formed on September 28, 2015. Beginning with our taxable year ended December 31, 2017, we believe that we have operated in a manner qualifying us as a real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ), and we have elected to be taxed as a REIT for federal income tax purposes.

