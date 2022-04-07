MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $28.25.

Several research analysts have weighed in on MAX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of MediaAlpha from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of MediaAlpha from $24.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Citigroup downgraded shares of MediaAlpha from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of MediaAlpha from $30.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MediaAlpha from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in MediaAlpha by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in MediaAlpha by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in MediaAlpha by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 24,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in MediaAlpha by 139.8% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,771 shares during the period. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in MediaAlpha by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,882 shares during the period. 62.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MediaAlpha stock opened at $16.56 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of -78.85 and a beta of 0.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.68. MediaAlpha has a twelve month low of $10.22 and a twelve month high of $47.00.

MediaAlpha, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an insurance customer acquisition platform in the United States. It optimizes customer acquisition in various verticals of property and casualty insurance, health insurance, and life insurance. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

