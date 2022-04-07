Meggitt (OTCMKTS:MEGGY) and Owlet (NYSE:OWLT) Critical Analysis

Meggitt (OTCMKTS:MEGGY – Get Rating) and Owlet (NYSE:OWLT – Get Rating) are both aerospace companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, profitability, earnings, risk, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Meggitt and Owlet, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Meggitt 0 0 0 0 N/A Owlet 0 2 1 0 2.33

Owlet has a consensus price target of $8.17, suggesting a potential upside of 93.52%. Given Owlet’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Owlet is more favorable than Meggitt.

Profitability

This table compares Meggitt and Owlet’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Meggitt N/A N/A N/A Owlet N/A -129.81% -24.21%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

11.3% of Owlet shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Meggitt and Owlet’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Meggitt $2.05 billion 3.78 $42.90 million N/A N/A Owlet $75.80 million 6.29 -$71.70 million N/A N/A

Meggitt has higher revenue and earnings than Owlet.

Meggitt Company Profile (Get Rating)

Meggitt PLC designs and manufactures components and sub-systems in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Airframe Systems, Engine Systems, Energy & Equipment, and Services & Support. It offers ice protection products, radomes, and structures; air data and flight display products; brake control and tyre pressure monitoring systems, and wheels and brakes; engine health and vibration monitors, H2/O2 analyzers, and turbine monitoring and protection products; and aircraft cameras and security systems, and wireless aircraft systems. The company also provides ammunition handling, thermal, weapon scoring, and weapon training systems; energy storage, power conversion and distribution, and power generation systems; ducting systems, engine composites, and flow control valves; and fire protection and controls comprising bleed air leak detection products, cables and clamps, electronic control units, fire and overheat detection products, and fire suppression products. In addition, it offers ground fuelling, and fuel systems and tanks; motion control actuators, electric motor drives, and electric motors; oxygen and specialty restraint safety systems; and accelerometers, ceramics, fluid sensors, magnetic and current sensors, position and inertial sensors, pressure sensors, speed sensors, and temperature sensors. Further, the company provides polymer seals; heat exchangers, printed circuit heat exchangers, thermal components, and thermal management systems; and live fire and virtual trainers, as well as aftermarket services. It serves aerospace, defense, and energy and equipment markets. The company was formerly known as Meggitt Holdings Public Limited Company and changed its name to Meggitt PLC in April 1989. Meggitt PLC was incorporated in 1947 and is headquartered in Coventry, the United Kingdom.

Owlet Company Profile (Get Rating)

Owlet, Inc. operates as a digital parenting platform in the United States. The company's platform focuses on giving real-time data and insights to parents. Its products include owlet dream sock, a app to assist children for better sleep; owlet cam, a video streaming app to hear and see baby from anywhere, and dream lab, an online and interactive sleep training program for babies. The company also offers owlet dream duo, a monitoring system for baby's sleeping habits and includes wearable sock monitor, HD video camera, and digital sleep coach. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in Lehi, Utah.

