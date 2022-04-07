Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) Shares Down 6.2%

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO – Get Rating)’s share price fell 6.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $7.71 and last traded at $7.71. 52,493 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 5,232,885 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.22.

MLCO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on Melco Resorts & Entertainment from $13.50 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley raised Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Melco Resorts & Entertainment in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.73.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.06. The company has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.33 and a beta of 1.71.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment ( NASDAQ:MLCO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.23. Melco Resorts & Entertainment had a negative net margin of 40.34% and a negative return on equity of 61.79%. The firm had revenue of $480.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $576.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.40) EPS. Melco Resorts & Entertainment’s revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 620.1% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 264,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,694,000 after acquiring an additional 227,921 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,820,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,513,000 after acquiring an additional 1,938,923 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,462,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,888,000 after acquiring an additional 49,375 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at $133,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 85,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $867,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.85% of the company’s stock.

About Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO)

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

