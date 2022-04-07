Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Stock Position Raised by Calamos Wealth Management LLC

Calamos Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,403 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ironwood Financial llc raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 5,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 24,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,896,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. now owns 14,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 18,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cooper Haims Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC now owns 2,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. 72.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MRK stock traded up $1.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $86.21. The stock had a trading volume of 465,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,152,375. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $70.89 and a one year high of $91.40. The firm has a market cap of $217.92 billion, a PE ratio of 16.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.45.

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.34. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 47.24% and a net margin of 26.02%. The company had revenue of $13.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.70%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MRK. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, December 17th. They set a “conviction-buy” rating and a $93.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $101.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group lowered Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $98.00 to $76.00 in a report on Monday, December 13th. Mizuho began coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.69.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

