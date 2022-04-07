Merilee Buckley Sells 655 Shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) Stock

Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) CAO Merilee Buckley sold 655 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.54, for a total value of $86,813.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:ETSY opened at $125.47 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80. Etsy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $109.38 and a 1-year high of $307.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $138.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $194.95.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The specialty retailer reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $717.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $685.45 million. Etsy had a return on equity of 83.06% and a net margin of 21.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Etsy, Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Etsy from $285.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Etsy from $325.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. TheStreet cut Etsy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Etsy from $179.00 to $154.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their target price on Etsy from $250.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Etsy by 187.9% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 67,610 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $8,403,000 after acquiring an additional 44,129 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Etsy by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,548 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Etsy in the 4th quarter worth about $223,388,000. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in Etsy in the 4th quarter worth about $245,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Etsy in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. 89.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

