Merrimack Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MACK) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MACK – Get Rating) in a research report released on Sunday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MACK opened at $6.39 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.69 million, a P/E ratio of -35.50 and a beta of 1.74. Merrimack Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $3.66 and a 1-year high of $7.97. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.99.

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MACK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

In other Merrimack Pharmaceuticals news, insider Gary L. Crocker purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.16 per share, for a total transaction of $30,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Noah G. Levy bought 14,679 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.83 per share, for a total transaction of $56,220.57. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders bought 105,460 shares of company stock worth $492,847 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 23.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 212,663 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $832,000 after acquiring an additional 1,612 shares in the last quarter. Yakira Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Yakira Capital Management Inc. now owns 73,450 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 12,816 shares during the last quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals by 38.8% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 10,622 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals by 63.0% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 341,685 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,650,000 after purchasing an additional 132,122 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.37% of the company’s stock.

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

