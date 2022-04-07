Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MESA LABORATORIES, INC. designs, develops, acquires, manufactures and markets instruments and systems utilized in connection with industrial applications and hemodialysis therapy. “

MLAB has been the topic of several other reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Mesa Laboratories from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mesa Laboratories in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of MLAB stock opened at $250.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 175.22 and a beta of 0.44. Mesa Laboratories has a 1-year low of $232.88 and a 1-year high of $333.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $259.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $292.81.

Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.51). The company had revenue of $54.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.30 million. Mesa Laboratories had a return on equity of 6.23% and a net margin of 4.64%. Analysts expect that Mesa Laboratories will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John James Sullivan sold 5,192 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.42, for a total transaction of $1,346,908.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John Sakys sold 930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.29, for a total transaction of $233,699.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. City State Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Mesa Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Mesa Laboratories by 35.9% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 227 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mesa Laboratories during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in Mesa Laboratories during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Institutional investors own 92.76% of the company’s stock.

Mesa Laboratories, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets quality control instruments and disposable products in the United States, Europe, Asia, North America, and internationally. The company's Sterilization and Disinfection Control segment manufactures and sells biological, cleaning, and chemical indicators that are used to assess the effectiveness of sterilization and disinfection processes in the hospital, dental, medical device, and pharmaceutical industries.

