Meta Materials (NASDAQ:MMAT) Shares Up 2.9%

Meta Materials Inc. (NASDAQ:MMAT – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 2.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as 1.80 and last traded at 1.79. 16,423 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 5,712,545 shares. The stock had previously closed at 1.74.

The business has a 50 day moving average of 1.74 and a 200 day moving average of 3.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43.

In related news, CTO Jonathan Waldern sold 171,432 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of 1.85, for a total transaction of 317,149.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 17.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MMAT. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Meta Materials during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd purchased a new stake in Meta Materials during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Meta Materials by 49.7% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 4,967 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Meta Materials during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Materials in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Meta Materials Company Profile (NASDAQ:MMAT)

Meta Materials, Inc engages in the manufacture and development of functional materials. Its technology platform enables global brands to deliver products to customers in consumer electronics, 5G communications, health and wellness, aerospace, automotive, and clean energy. The company was founded by George Palikaras and Themos Kallos on August 15, 2011 and is headquartered in Dartmouth, Canada.

