Meta Materials (NASDAQ:MMAT) Shares Up 2.9%

Meta Materials Inc. (NASDAQ:MMAT – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 2.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as 1.80 and last traded at 1.79. 16,423 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 5,712,545 shares. The stock had previously closed at 1.74.
The business has a 50 day moving average of 1.74 and a 200 day moving average of 3.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43.
In related news, CTO Jonathan Waldern sold 171,432 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of 1.85, for a total transaction of 317,149.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 17.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Meta Materials Company Profile (NASDAQ:MMAT)
Meta Materials, Inc engages in the manufacture and development of functional materials. Its technology platform enables global brands to deliver products to customers in consumer electronics, 5G communications, health and wellness, aerospace, automotive, and clean energy. The company was founded by George Palikaras and Themos Kallos on August 15, 2011 and is headquartered in Dartmouth, Canada.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Meta Materials (MMAT)
- Analog Devices Raises Its Long-Term Growth Targets
- 3 Stocks Institutional Investors Can’t Get Enough Of
- RPM International Puts The Reversal Into Higher Gear
- 3 Best Home Improvement Retailers to Turn to Now
- It’s Time To Start Buying Tilray Again
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Meta Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.