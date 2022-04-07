MFS Special Value Trust (MFV) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 on April 29th

MFS Special Value Trust (NYSE:MFV – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 20th will be given a dividend of 0.0422 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, April 29th. This represents a $0.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.12%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 19th.

Shares of NYSE MFV opened at $6.24 on Thursday. MFS Special Value Trust has a 1-year low of $5.69 and a 1-year high of $7.18. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.12.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in MFS Special Value Trust stock. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of MFS Special Value Trust (NYSE:MFV – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 19,718 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock, valued at approximately $135,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC owned 0.27% of MFS Special Value Trust at the end of the most recent quarter. 4.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MFS Special Value Trust is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund employs fundamental analysis and a bottom-up stock picking approach to create its portfolio.

